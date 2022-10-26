I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

The price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at 12.67 in the last session, up 8.57% from day before closing price of $11.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765601 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

On December 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Kumar Dinesh M. sold 20,000 shares for $12.03 per share. The transaction valued at 240,508 led to the insider holds 1,187,226 shares of the business.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 6,955,994 shares of ALHC for $101,627,072 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 60,993,323 shares after completing the transaction at $14.61 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,955,994 shares for $14.61 each. As a result, the insider received 101,627,072 and left with 60,993,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALHC traded on average about 923.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 825.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.79M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $337.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339.56M to a low estimate of $336.85M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.27M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.