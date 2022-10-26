I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM).

After finishing at $3.89 in the prior trading day, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) closed at 3.29, down -15.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677123 shares were traded. INM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INM by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.5460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.8314.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 925.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.90M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.05% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 102.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 390.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.