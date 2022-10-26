I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR).

The price of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at 342.16 in the last session, up 3.37% from day before closing price of $330.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797693 shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $344.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $333.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $520.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Xiao Deming sold 4,305 shares for $372.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,604,043 led to the insider holds 275,172 shares of the business.

BLEGEN THEODORE sold 905 shares of MPWR for $337,203 on Oct 03. The CFO now owns 125,921 shares after completing the transaction at $372.60 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Hsing Michael, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,960 shares for $372.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,083,696 and left with 1,005,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $580.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $301.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 406.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 425.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPWR traded on average about 665.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.48M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 863.3k with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 874.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPWR is 3.00, which was 2.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.35 and $10.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $13.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.18 and $11.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $430.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $429.52M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.32M, an estimated increase of 46.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.