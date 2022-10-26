In the case of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG), what’s next?

The closing price of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) was 12.04 for the day, up 7.12% from the previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5083761 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares for $11.63 per share. The transaction valued at 58,150 led to the insider holds 32,722 shares of the business.

BOEHM WILLIAM T bought 2,000 shares of NEOG for $27,770 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 23,242 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Jones Douglas Edward, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $14.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,170 and bolstered with 9,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $47.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.87.

Shares Statistics:

NEOG traded an average of 6.94M shares per day over the past three months and 4.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 5.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $565.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $597.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $601.42M and the low estimate is $594.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.