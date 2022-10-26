In What Direction Will Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MDNA) Stock Goes From Here?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) closed the day trading at 0.75 up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665652 shares were traded. MDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6920.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 18, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDNA has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2031.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDNA traded about 330.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDNA traded about 109.61k shares per day. A total of 56.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.86M. Insiders hold about 29.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.82% stake in the company. Shares short for MDNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 149k with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 131.09k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.37.