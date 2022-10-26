In What Direction Will Ross Stores Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) was 93.07 for the day, up 6.87% from the previous closing price of $87.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3570444 shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $110 from $90 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares for $81.46 per share. The transaction valued at 81,456 led to the insider holds 34,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $123.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.87.

Shares Statistics:

ROST traded an average of 2.40M shares per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.78M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, ROST has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.17, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.44 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.18B and the low estimate is $19.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.