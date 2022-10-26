In What Direction Will Snap Inc.’s (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Goes From Here?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed the day trading at 9.60 up 15.52% from the previous closing price of $8.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140235544 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Susquehanna reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Andersen Derek sold 374 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 4,001 led to the insider holds 1,036,049 shares of the business.

Morrow Rebecca sold 7,782 shares of SNAP for $83,823 on Oct 17. The CAO and Controller now owns 247,532 shares after completing the transaction at $10.77 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Gorman Jeremi, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 36,816 shares for $11.34 each. As a result, the insider received 417,674 and left with 1,343,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $57.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNAP traded about 54.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAP traded about 79.51M shares per day. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 57.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 26 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $4.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.