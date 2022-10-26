In What Direction Will Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Goes From Here?

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) closed the day trading at 1.60 up 7.38% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626312 shares were traded. TALS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TALS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.90 and its Current Ratio is at 28.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On July 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Ildstad Suzanne sold 525,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,470,000 led to the insider holds 3,081,446 shares of the business.

Requadt Scott bought 39,382 shares of TALS for $167,374 on Jul 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 508,680 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Requadt Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,090 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,132 and bolstered with 469,298 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALS has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3876.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TALS traded about 167.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TALS traded about 549.56k shares per day. A total of 41.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.11M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TALS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.99.