Invest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $11.77 in the prior trading day, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at 11.87, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739936 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 16, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,306,458 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $23.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 801.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.80, compared to 9.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$0.96.