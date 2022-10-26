Invest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) closed at 1.63 in the last session, up 6.54% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699661 shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G bought 12,000 shares for $2.70 per share. The transaction valued at 32,400 led to the insider holds 451,146 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $11.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1260.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKSY traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.41M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8M, an estimated increase of 87.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18M, an increase of 126.80% over than the figure of $87.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.09M, up 98.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127M and the low estimate is $127M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.