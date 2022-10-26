Invest in Guardant Health Inc. (GH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at 46.71 in the last session, up 9.34% from day before closing price of $42.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271633 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On October 06, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $99.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Kalia Kumud sold 2,000 shares for $51.39 per share. The transaction valued at 102,781 led to the insider holds 18,530 shares of the business.

Merrill Amelia sold 4,500 shares of GH for $244,441 on Aug 12. The SVP, People now owns 20,208 shares after completing the transaction at $54.32 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Merrill Amelia, who serves as the SVP, People of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $53.38 each. As a result, the insider received 240,224 and left with 24,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $121.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GH traded on average about 977.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.2, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.94 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.14 and -$5.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107M to a low estimate of $103.63M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.1M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.4M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $469.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $465.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.65M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.16M and the low estimate is $602.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.