Invest in Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) closed at 58.12 in the last session, up 10.18% from day before closing price of $52.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894213 shares were traded. IMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On September 08, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.

On August 08, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on August 08, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMCR has reached a high of $61.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMCR traded on average about 284.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 278.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.01M. Insiders hold about 22.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IMCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$69.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$35.79 and a low estimate of -$91.35, while EPS last year was -$75.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$64.99, with high estimates of -$39.16 and low estimates of -$78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$156.65 and -$327.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$255.22. EPS for the following year is -$269.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$243 and -$330.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $19.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.68M to a low estimate of $14.74M. As of the current estimate, Immunocore Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $7.47M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.36M, an increase of 202.00% over than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.34M, up 180.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.52M and the low estimate is $63.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.