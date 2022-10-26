Invest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $6.58 in the prior trading day, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) closed at 7.01, up 6.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671250 shares were traded. INDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INDO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2021, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On February 12, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDO has reached a high of $86.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 904.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.52M. Insiders hold about 62.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 815.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 623.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 37.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18M, down -52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7M and the low estimate is $4.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.