Invest in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at 105.84 in the last session, up 3.37% from day before closing price of $102.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2377121 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares for $89.29 per share. The transaction valued at 18,037 led to the insider holds 25,546 shares of the business.

Roe Peggy Fang bought 38 shares of SPG for $3,393 on Sep 30. The Director now owns 1,986 shares after completing the transaction at $89.29 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, STEWART MARTA R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 188 shares for $89.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,787 and bolstered with 9,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $171.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPG traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.00, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76. The current Payout Ratio is 101.40% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.