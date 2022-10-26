Investing in California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, California Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at 43.86, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $43.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786345 shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 29,302 shares of CRC for $1,291,339 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 7,498,085 shares after completing the transaction at $44.07 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $44.38 each. As a result, the insider received 8,875,000 and left with 7,527,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRC traded 759.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 564.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.90% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $9.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.38 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $516.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.56M to a low estimate of $516.56M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.88M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.88M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.