Investing in General Motors Company (GM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, General Motors Company’s stock clocked out at 37.01, up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $35.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25519374 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $56 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,181 led to the insider holds 64,170 shares of the business.

Jacobson Paul A bought 35,000 shares of GM for $1,357,650 on Apr 28. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.79 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Blissett Julian G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 21,742 shares for $50.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,970 and left with 35,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $67.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GM traded 14.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 4.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 32.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, GM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $41.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.18B to a low estimate of $36.67B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $26.78B, an estimated increase of 56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.92B, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.08B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.52B and the low estimate is $153.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.