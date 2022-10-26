Investing in Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Okta Inc.’s stock clocked out at 58.31, up 6.58% from its previous closing price of $54.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3381913 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OKTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 264.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 2,482 shares for $59.39 per share. The transaction valued at 147,414 led to the insider holds 17,544 shares of the business.

McKinnon Todd sold 3,921 shares of OKTA for $232,880 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,012 shares after completing the transaction at $59.39 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Runyan Jonathan T, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 3,143 shares for $59.39 each. As a result, the insider received 186,673 and left with 446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $272.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OKTA traded 4.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 6.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.