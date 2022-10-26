Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at 17.03 up 8.68% from its previous closing price of $15.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4390365 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $38.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when DuBose Arthur sold 327 shares for $27.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,939 led to the insider holds 2,146 shares of the business.

Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of NOVA for $4,506,645 on Aug 08. The now owns 301,142 shares after completing the transaction at $30.04 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Hultberg Kelsey, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,000 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOVA has traded an average of 3.56M shares per day and 4.8M over the past ten days. A total of 114.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.78M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 16.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 21.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.64 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.8M and the low estimate is $438M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.