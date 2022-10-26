Investing in The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.29, up 27.04% from its previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2363492 shares were traded. AAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Harris Hubert L. Jr. bought 1,000 shares for $22.40 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Robinson John W sold 16,041 shares of AAN for $383,219 on Nov 26. The Director now owns 303,171 shares after completing the transaction at $23.89 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Robinson John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,959 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 473,760 and left with 319,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $31.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAN traded 399.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 420.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Shares short for AAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, AAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.80% for AAN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $587.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.48M to a low estimate of $536.38M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.25M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.41M, an increase of 39.90% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.