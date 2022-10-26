Is this a Prime Time To acquire Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) stock

The price of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at 54.31 in the last session, up 4.99% from day before closing price of $51.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2219460 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.50.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 31, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Clayton Walter Joseph III bought 5,000 shares for $56.07 per share. The transaction valued at 280,349 led to the insider holds 29,737 shares of the business.

Kelly Martin sold 20,000 shares of APO for $1,217,246 on Aug 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 484,275 shares after completing the transaction at $60.86 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Kelly Martin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $57.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,152,622 and left with 506,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $81.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APO traded on average about 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 584.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.82M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 21.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APO is 1.70, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $849.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $924M to a low estimate of $775.5M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $679.5M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.8M, a decrease of -9.00% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $869.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.93B and the low estimate is $4.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.