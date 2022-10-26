Is this a Prime Time To acquire Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) stock

The price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed at 7.31 in the last session, up 2.81% from day before closing price of $7.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952263 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PSEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 13,100 led to the insider holds 52,000 shares of the business.

Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 2,650 shares of PSEC for $19,478 on Sep 07. The CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO now owns 53,331 shares after completing the transaction at $7.35 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Stark Eugene S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,700 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $9.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PSEC traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 394.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.43M. Insiders hold about 27.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.38% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PSEC is 0.72, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.45.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $176.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.74M to a low estimate of $173.45M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $157.34M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.06M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.84M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $706.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.97M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.76M and the low estimate is $695.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.