It’s a good day to be an Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shareholder

In the latest session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) closed at 10.66 up 18.58% from its previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618702 shares were traded. ASPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

On October 14, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on October 14, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Young Donald R bought 5,000 shares for $14.63 per share. The transaction valued at 73,150 led to the insider holds 599,146 shares of the business.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC bought 1,791,986 shares of ASPN for $49,999,993 on Mar 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,791,986 shares after completing the transaction at $27.90 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gervis Robert M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 135,870 shares for $33.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,500,014 and bolstered with 352,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has reached a high of $65.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPN has traded an average of 438.22K shares per day and 338.27k over the past ten days. A total of 40.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.36M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $36.9M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.38M, an estimated increase of 56.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.95M, an increase of 71.40% over than the figure of $56.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.62M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.1M and the low estimate is $223.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.