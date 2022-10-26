It’s a good day to be an BRC Inc. (BRCC) shareholder

In the latest session, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at 7.03 up 12.30% from its previous closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649145 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRCC has traded an average of 552.83K shares per day and 388.94k over the past ten days. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 2.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $476.9M and the low estimate is $409.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.