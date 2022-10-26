It’s an appealing income play to consider Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

After finishing at $18.68 in the prior trading day, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at 22.10, up 18.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049594 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 31, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On September 20, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 20, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 19,100 led to the insider holds 64,388 shares of the business.

Garrett Michael bought 1,000 shares of NOTV for $23,058 on Sep 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.06 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Beattie John Gregory, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 8,900 shares for $22.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,826 and bolstered with 51,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $60.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 202.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 234.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 11.86, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.61. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.61M, up 469.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $609.02M and the low estimate is $608M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.