It’s an appealing income play to consider Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

The price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at 51.53 in the last session, up 4.08% from day before closing price of $49.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976766 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Jensen Mark Edwin sold 9,000 shares for $50.01 per share. The transaction valued at 450,134 led to the insider holds 97,841 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 4,790 shares of LSCC for $248,666 on Sep 15. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $51.91 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Douglass Stephen, who serves as the SVP, R&D of the company, sold 2,512 shares for $51.40 each. As a result, the insider received 129,115 and left with 124,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.91M.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $157.53M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $120.25M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.42M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $704M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.