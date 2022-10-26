It’s an appealing income play to consider MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

After finishing at $237.60 in the prior trading day, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) closed at 268.69, up 13.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+31.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636837 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $269.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MSTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 09, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $920.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $920 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares for $152.00 per share. The transaction valued at 608,000 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

RECHAN LESLIE J bought 2,000 shares of MSTR for $408,844 on May 11. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $204.42 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lang Timothy Edwin, who serves as the SEVP & CTO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $200.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 2,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $891.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 310.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 553.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 3.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.41% and a Short% of Float of 45.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$7.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of -$27.15, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.24 and -$38.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$19.81. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.52 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.76M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $528.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.8M and the low estimate is $510.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.