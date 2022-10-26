It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) closed the day trading at 2.95 up 16.14% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397568 shares were traded. AKTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKTS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

On January 15, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $18.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 18, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 3,900 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 16,770 led to the insider holds 459,792 shares of the business.

Denbaars Steven sold 7,000 shares of AKTS for $27,300 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 243,545 shares after completing the transaction at $3.90 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 3,700 shares for $4.53 each. As a result, the insider received 16,761 and left with 184,317 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $8.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5992.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKTS traded about 385.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKTS traded about 583.74k shares per day. A total of 56.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.89M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 13.10, compared to 5.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.25M to a low estimate of $6.1M. As of the current estimate, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16M, an estimated increase of 186.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.77M, an increase of 286.60% over than the figure of $186.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 146.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51M and the low estimate is $39.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.