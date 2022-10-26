It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) stock

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) closed the day trading at 5.35 down -8.39% from the previous closing price of $5.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757384 shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCTX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $12.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCTX traded about 399.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCTX traded about 312.08k shares per day. A total of 15.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 25.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.05% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.40, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$1.66.