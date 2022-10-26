It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock

The closing price of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) was 5.55 for the day, up 6.53% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914353 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.30 and its Current Ratio is at 43.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 10,989 shares for $5.61 per share. The transaction valued at 61,682 led to the insider holds 97,467 shares of the business.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 48,000 shares of ORGN for $291,629 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 108,456 shares after completing the transaction at $6.08 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Riley Richard J., who serves as the Co-CEO and Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $7.15 each. As a result, the insider received 321,795 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.94.

Shares Statistics:

ORGN traded an average of 972.97K shares per day over the past three months and 799.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.50M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.41, compared to 6.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.72.