Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.26 in the prior trading day, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at 4.64, up 8.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3728157 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 34,765 led to the insider holds 120,241 shares of the business.

Allison Eric sold 28,325 shares of JOBY for $115,849 on Oct 13. The Head of Product now owns 206,666 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the of the company, sold 11,515 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 51,242 and left with 122,384 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1865.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 350.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.37, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.69.