Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.75 in the prior trading day, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) closed at 0.82, up 10.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0751 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565615 shares were traded. LFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8236 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LFLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 143.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Martin Samuel James Louis sold 1,210 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 881 led to the insider holds 337,540 shares of the business.

Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 11,173 shares of LFLY for $8,131 on Oct 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 196,784 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Cotter David, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 512 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 373 and left with 36,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 82.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9036.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 840.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.24M. Insiders hold about 24.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.04M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.4M and the low estimate is $73.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.