MEDP (Medpace Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 218.46, up 37.71% from its previous closing price of $158.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+59.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3373396 shares were traded. MEDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $202.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MEDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 158.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $142.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Medpace Investors, LLC bought 57,426 shares for $154.59 per share. The transaction valued at 8,877,485 led to the insider holds 6,483,019 shares of the business.

Troendle August J. bought 57,426 shares of MEDP for $8,877,485 on Sep 22. The CEO now owns 6,483,019 shares after completing the transaction at $154.59 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Medpace Investors, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 94,119 shares for $161.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,212,454 and bolstered with 6,425,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medpace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDP has reached a high of $231.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MEDP traded 359.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 365.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.66M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $359.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $363.5M to a low estimate of $354.75M. As of the current estimate, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.56M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.51M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.