MKSI (MKS Instruments Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock clocked out at 81.92, up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $78.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665267 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 27, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $215.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $84.14 per share. The transaction valued at 18,932 led to the insider holds 10,134 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $19,344 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 16,093 shares after completing the transaction at $96.72 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, CANNONE PETER III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250 shares for $120.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,014 and bolstered with 3,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $181.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKSI traded 628.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 637.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, MKSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.41, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.43. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.66 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.