PagerDuty Inc. (PD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) was 25.25 for the day, up 6.81% from the previous closing price of $23.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991172 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Wilson Howard sold 1,600 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 40,032 led to the insider holds 429,773 shares of the business.

Justice Dave sold 1,362 shares of PD for $30,631 on Sep 22. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 427,832 shares after completing the transaction at $22.49 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Justice Dave, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 1,362 shares for $23.55 each. As a result, the insider received 32,075 and left with 429,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $44.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.92.

Shares Statistics:

PD traded an average of 830.77K shares per day over the past three months and 884.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.78, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $366.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.3M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.