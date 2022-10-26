QCOM (QUALCOMM Incorporated): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at 119.17 in the last session, up 2.40% from day before closing price of $116.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6163993 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On October 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $170.

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 5,591 shares for $114.99 per share. The transaction valued at 642,909 led to the insider holds 44,572 shares of the business.

CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares of QCOM for $263,647 on Sep 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 917 shares after completing the transaction at $126.51 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, POLEK ERIN L, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 70 shares for $145.68 each. As a result, the insider received 10,198 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCOM traded on average about 7.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 19.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.00, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.06 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.5. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.89 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.