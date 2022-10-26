Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) was 2.77 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544341 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6933.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2765.

Shares Statistics:

RBBN traded an average of 601.25K shares per day over the past three months and 378.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.17M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $227.05M to a low estimate of $217M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $210.4M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.99M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $864M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $856.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $881.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.38M and the low estimate is $863.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.