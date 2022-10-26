Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed the day trading at 4.78 up 7.42% from the previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1782848 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROIV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Roivant Sciences Ltd. bought 416,667 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500,002 led to the insider holds 73,805,331 shares of the business.

Gline Matthew sold 21,053 shares of ROIV for $64,633 on Sep 23. The CEO now owns 1,183,285 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Venker Eric, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 17,392 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider received 53,393 and left with 1,065,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6731.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROIV traded about 886.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROIV traded about 939.71k shares per day. A total of 695.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 424.45M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.15M with a Short Ratio of 12.71, compared to 5.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.59M and the low estimate is $67.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.