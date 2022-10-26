Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) closed the day trading at 0.45 up 2.97% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146134 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4331.

For a better understanding of ANY, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2787.

Over the past 3-months, ANY traded about 638.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANY traded about 364.77k shares per day. A total of 66.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.75M. Insiders hold about 4.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.