SWAV (ShockWave Medical Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed at 295.31 in the last session, up 6.03% from day before closing price of $278.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+16.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056337 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $307.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $281.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 214.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $255.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when WATKINS FRANK T sold 3,000 shares for $267.14 per share. The transaction valued at 801,410 led to the insider holds 6,796 shares of the business.

PUCKETT DAN sold 1,100 shares of SWAV for $295,185 on Oct 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 39,938 shares after completing the transaction at $268.35 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Zacharias Isaac, who serves as the President, CCO of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $250.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,280 and left with 73,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ShockWave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 199.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 84.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $314.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 282.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWAV traded on average about 479.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 325.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.53M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $3, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $107.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.1M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.91M, an estimated increase of 92.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.48M, an increase of 77.20% less than the figure of $92.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $460.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $441.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.15M, up 89.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $588.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.16M and the low estimate is $569.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.