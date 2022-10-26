The name ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed at 8.97 up 9.39% from its previous closing price of $8.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270842 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Waterman Michael sold 2,931 shares for $12.75 per share. The transaction valued at 37,370 led to the insider holds 66,964 shares of the business.

Anderson Craig Eric sold 16,535 shares of ACVA for $332,023 on Dec 13. The CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACVA has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 156.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.64M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $111.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $115.38M to a low estimate of $109.7M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.24M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.4M and the low estimate is $506.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.