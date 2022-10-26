The name Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) closed at 0.41 up 64.60% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1669 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71315035 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5001 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3217.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2212.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REVB has traded an average of 2.64M shares per day and 359.7k over the past ten days. A total of 23.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.18M. Insiders hold about 41.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 268.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 143.18k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.69.