There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CAE Inc. (CAE) can be one of them

The closing price of CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) was 18.38 for the day, up 3.32% from the previous closing price of $17.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543750 shares were traded. CAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CAE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAE has reached a high of $34.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.20.

Shares Statistics:

CAE traded an average of 383.33K shares per day over the past three months and 436.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 12.20, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CAE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 11, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.