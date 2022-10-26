There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) can be one of them

The closing price of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) was 3.15 for the day, up 7.14% from the previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3156315 shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2339.

Shares Statistics:

CRON traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.65M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.05, compared to 14.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $24.05M. As of the current estimate, Cronos Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.62M, an estimated increase of 77.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.08M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $77.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.34M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.44M, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.29M and the low estimate is $137M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.