There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP) can be one of them

Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) closed the day trading at 2.60 down -5.28% from the previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521817 shares were traded. LOOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LOOP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2019, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Perron Yves bought 3,650 shares for $5.48 per share. The transaction valued at 19,995 led to the insider holds 32,541 shares of the business.

Champagne Stephen bought 5,800 shares of LOOP for $38,454 on Feb 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 5,800 shares after completing the transaction at $6.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1320.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOOP has reached a high of $17.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8897, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3437.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LOOP traded about 54.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LOOP traded about 132.63k shares per day. A total of 47.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.71M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LOOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 43.73, compared to 2.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.53.