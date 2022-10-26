There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) can be one of them

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed the day trading at 2.63 up 10.97% from the previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3689082 shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKHS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mader Pamela S. bought 12,600 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 40,050 led to the insider holds 53,508 shares of the business.

DAUCH RICHARD F bought 50,000 shares of WKHS for $155,000 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,955,115 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, March Stanley Raymond, who serves as the VP, Business Development of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,700 and bolstered with 42,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9186, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2573.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKHS traded about 3.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKHS traded about 2.99M shares per day. A total of 159.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 43.52M with a Short Ratio of 10.87, compared to 40.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.61% and a Short% of Float of 27.49%.

Earnings Estimates

