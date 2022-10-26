There is a good chance Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.38 in the prior trading day, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) closed at 0.53, up 38.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1442 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3860484 shares were traded. PTPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4025.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when SHULMAN JOHN D bought 145,773 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 500,001 led to the insider holds 5,703,544 shares of the business.

SHULMAN JOHN D bought 500,000 shares of PTPI for $1,500,000 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,557,771 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTPI has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0420.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 44.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.51M. Insiders hold about 29.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PTPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 34.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.