There is a good chance Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $57.62 in the prior trading day, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) closed at 58.86, up 2.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513033 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 265.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 4,500 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 247,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares of SPT for $1,254,809 on Oct 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $62.74 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $67.50 each. As a result, the insider received 101,250 and left with 124,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $142.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 462.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.03M. Shares short for SPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.72, compared to 3.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.