There Is Still Room For Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) closed the day trading at 2.21 up 6.76% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696863 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 09, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when RENCH DAVID bought 3,490 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 7,504 led to the insider holds 170,631 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 50,000 shares of APLD for $111,000 on Aug 31. The CEO; Chairman now owns 870,686 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,000 and bolstered with 820,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $34.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3278.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLD traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLD traded about 515.67k shares per day. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 814.57k with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.3M and the low estimate is $123.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,616.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.