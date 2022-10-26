There Is Still Room For Domo Inc. (DOMO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed the day trading at 19.16 up 10.18% from the previous closing price of $17.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598591 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares for $17.16 per share. The transaction valued at 64,343 led to the insider holds 298,758 shares of the business.

Felt Bruce C. Jr. sold 5,951 shares of DOMO for $100,205 on Sep 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 254,194 shares after completing the transaction at $16.84 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, MELLOR JOHN M, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,894 shares for $18.55 each. As a result, the insider received 127,900 and left with 372,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $94.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOMO traded about 539.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOMO traded about 462.41k shares per day. A total of 33.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.91M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $317M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388.98M and the low estimate is $377M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.