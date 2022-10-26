There Is Still Room For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed the day trading at 3.51 up 12.14% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1138364 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HIVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4106.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIVE traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIVE traded about 654.64k shares per day. A total of 110.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.94M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.65% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.21, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.